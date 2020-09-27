Welsh Women's Premier League: Champions Swansea win at Cardiff
Last updated on .
Swansea City Ladies started the defence of their Welsh Women's Premier League title with a 3-0 win away against rivals Cardiff City.
In the league's first live televised match, Shaunna Jenkins volleyed the Swans in front inside two minutes.
Stacey John-Davis struck a post for the visitors before Cardiff's Catherine Walsh somehow did the same a yard out.
John-Davis slotted in Swansea's second after the break before Chloe Chivers' firm low finish made it three.
Elsewhere on Sunday, new signing Shannon Evans' hat-trick inspired former champions Cardiff Met to a 4-0 win against Cyncoed, with Lauren Hutton-Townsend scoring the other from a free-kick.
Port Talbot fought back from a goal down to beat Aberystwyth Town 3-1.
Libby Jayne Isaacs put the visitors in front before Port Talbot scored three goals in the final 17 minutes through Jessica Denscombe, Lauren Amor and Courteney Thomas.
Abergavenny were 3-0 winners over Cascade, with goals from Sian Bull, Mali Beatrice Summers and Lyndsey Davies.