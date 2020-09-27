Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim14:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Augsburg
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|RB Leipzig
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Frankfurt
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|DSC Arminia Bielefeld
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Bayern Munich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|3
|6
|Stuttgart
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|3
|7
|Hertha Berlin
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|8
|Hoffenheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|8
|Freiburg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|8
|B Dortmund
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|11
|Werder Bremen
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|12
|B Leverkusen
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|Wolfsburg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Union Berlin
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|15
|B Mgladbach
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|16
|Köln
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|17
|Mainz
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|18
|Schalke
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|11
|-10
|0