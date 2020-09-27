Last updated on .From the section Newport

Tristan Abrahams had joined Norwich City from Leyton Orient in July 2017

Newport County striker Tristan Abrahams has the potential to play at a higher level according to manager Michael Flynn.

Abrahams scored twice in Newport's 2-0 win at Bolton in League Two to take his season's tally to five goals.

The 21-year-old is in his second season with County after being released by Norwich City in the summer of 2019.

"He's a fantastic lad, works hard and is very professional and he's growing up," Flynn said.

"He's maturing, which is the big thing for him.

"Can he play at a higher level? Yes. Is he still learning? Yes, but he's got potential.

"That's why Norwich bought him, because of his potential and he's had a taste of it and he wants to get back there.

"It's a great start for him, he's got five goals already and he'll thrive off that."

Three of Abrahams' five goals have come in the EFL Cup, including the midweek win over Watford which secured County's place in the fourth time for the first time.

The Exiles host Premier League side Newcastle United in the competition on Wednesday and will receive a financial boost with the game live on television.

"Any extra money that isn't budgeted for is a godsend for clubs," Flynn added.

"The players should be proud they're doing their part and bringing money into the football club.

"I know it's their job to win football matches, but they should also be proud of it as well because it's a fantastic achievement."