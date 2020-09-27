Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ruben Dias scored during Benfica's league win over Moreirense on Saturday

Manchester City are set to sign Portugal defender Ruben Dias from Benfica for £65m his week.

City's Argentina centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, 32, will go the other way for about £13.7m in a separate transfer.

Manager Pep Guardiola has wanted a right-sided central defender since Vincent Kompany retired last summer.

Dias, 23, was captain for Benfica's win over Moreirense on Saturday and hugged team-mates and sporting director Rui Costa at the final whistle.

After the match, Dias - who had scored his 12th goal for the club in 133 appearances - told Benfica TV: "It was a very important game for me and being able to mark it with a goal was very special.

"I believe that everyone already has an idea why I hugged Rui Costa."

While Dias' transfer is yet to be completed, only a few minor details remain to be agreed.

The failure to secure a replacement for former skipper Kompany was seen as a major reason for City not putting up more of a challenge to Liverpool in last season's Premier League title race.

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, was initially City's top target this summer, but the Italian club wanted £80m for the Senegal defender, which City were not prepared to pay.