Ruben Dias: Man City set to sign Benfica defender, Nicolas Otamendi to go other way

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments121

Ruben Dias scores during Benfica's win over Moreirense on 26 September
Ruben Dias scored during Benfica's league win over Moreirense on Saturday

Manchester City are set to sign Portugal defender Ruben Dias from Benfica for £65m his week.

City's Argentina centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, 32, will go the other way for about £13.7m in a separate transfer.

Manager Pep Guardiola has wanted a right-sided central defender since Vincent Kompany retired last summer.

Dias, 23, was captain for Benfica's win over Moreirense on Saturday and hugged team-mates and sporting director Rui Costa at the final whistle.

After the match, Dias - who had scored his 12th goal for the club in 133 appearances - told Benfica TV: "It was a very important game for me and being able to mark it with a goal was very special.

"I believe that everyone already has an idea why I hugged Rui Costa."

While Dias' transfer is yet to be completed, only a few minor details remain to be agreed.

The failure to secure a replacement for former skipper Kompany was seen as a major reason for City not putting up more of a challenge to Liverpool in last season's Premier League title race.

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, was initially City's top target this summer, but the Italian club wanted £80m for the Senegal defender, which City were not prepared to pay.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

123 comments

  • Buy Buy Buy 😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Scouser Since 1966 replied:
      MAN CHEATY
      #YNWA

  • So to get back to winning titles, they've splashed £65m on a relatively unproven defender who hasn't played in one of the top 5 leagues. If this works then fair play to City, but this means Pep has now spent £400m on defenders for city, given the track record I'll go out on a limb and say it probably wont.

    • Frozen Horse replied:
      "If this works then fair play to City"

      Fair Play and city?

      Can't Anyone See....

  • Makes you realise what a steal VVD was for £75m.

  • I can't see Pep staying at City. They are on the wane and are now further back from Liverpool than ever before. He has had his time there and I am sure within a year he will go back to Barcelona when they sack Koeman.

    • Stevie replied:
      I don’t think Barcelona would have him back they need a complete rebuild and he is proving he can’t do that at City

  • Good god, £65m?! Imagine how much some actually good players would cost City.

    If this happens, it will be £100m on centre backs.. to get Dias and Ake.

    • DigitalSnapper replied:
      at least Ake is a goal scorer.

  • Panic at the club.

  • Is that 400 million Pep has spent on his defence since joining City. That says it all

  • After today’s whooping I understand this desperation.

    • Scouser Since 1966 replied:
      MAN CHEATY FORGOT LIVERPOOL WILL STILL WIN THE LEAGUE REGARDLESS OF HOW MUCH THEY SPEND!!
      #YNWA

  • Ah, City will only lose 3-2 now instead of 5-2.

  • Lose 5-2 buy a £65m defender! Oh the luxury! City slickers still won’t win the league lucky to get top 4

    • Gladioli replied:
      Dry your eyes sweety

  • Might not sign after that nightmare display the day 😂

  • Not prepared to pay £80 million on a proven defender, so spend £70 million on one no one has heard of, i like their style, pep is a genius

    • finnharpsman replied:
      Koulibally is over-rated and getting old.

  • For the hundreds of millions that City have spent in the last 10 years, they've still not had a better centre back partnership than Kompany-Lescott when Mancini won it.

  • Not always about spending millions, sometimes it’s about the ethos and ethics of the club, looks like Man C don’t have either

  • Nice to see Man City finally getting the hang of the FFP rules

    • BBC123 replied:
      City are INNOCENT.

      This transfer was funded by Etihads innovative new sponsorship deal that sees them branding the goalposts. Maximum coverage guaranteed as the camera will watch Ederson pick the ball out of his own net at least 4 times per game.

  • Citeh didn't "put up much of a challenge" last year because Liverpool didn't allow them to! Liverpool kept winning every game in the first half of the season and the pressure on City broke them. This year will be the same regardless of who they buy in - Liverpool are now streets ahead of them (and they didn't need to break FFP rules to do it either!).

  • They lost faith in Ake quickly!

    • Jason replied:
      He needs time to come accustomed to living in Manchester 😂

  • Out comes the chequebook once again

  • How many players do man City need? Joke of a club

    • Gunner-Maggot replied:
      Come on. They only have 13 fit players

  • He might help, but, unless Liverpool slip up in a big way, only one destination for the title.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC