Eric Dier: Tottenham defender says new handball rule is a 'massive problem'

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments60

MOTD2: 'Ridiculous' handball rule has 'got to change'

The new handball rule is a "massive problem" and "something has to change", says Tottenham defender Eric Dier.

England international Dier, 26, conceded an injury-time penalty against Newcastle last Sunday after being adjudged to have handled the ball.

Dier had his back turned as Andy Carroll's knock down came off his arm, allowing Callum Wilson to score a 97th-minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

"Everyone is on the same page, something has to change," said Dier.

With Spurs heading for victory, Jonjo Shelvey floated a free-kick into the area which substitute Carroll nodded down but the ball came off Dier's outstretched arm as he jumped to make a challenge.

Following a lengthy consultation with the video assistant referee, on-field official Peter Bankes awarded the penalty after reviewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

Dier told Football Focus: "In my case, if you look at it as a whole, the foul leading up to the free-kick, the distance between me and Andy Carroll, the fact that I get pushed in my back which people are not really talking about.

"The push in my back is what makes my arm go up, that is a completely natural reaction and if someone does touch you like that, your normal reaction is to go like that.

"Even without the push, he is less than a metre behind me and I don't really know what more you can do.

"You cannot jump without your hands, you cannot defend without using your arms to balance and move so it is what it is."

At this stage last season there had been no penalties awarded for handball in the Premier League.

So far this term, six penalties have been awarded for handball compared to 19 in the entirety of the last campaign - and managers have have been outspoken on the issue.

Roy Hodgson said the "nonsense" handball law that led to a penalty against Joel Ward in Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat by Everton was "ruining the game", while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Dier "did not do anything wrong".

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Dier had "no idea the ball hits him" and that the handball rule previously "seemed simpler".

Steve Bruce's Newcastle were outplayed for the majority of the game with Spurs and scored with their only shot on target. The Magpies manager said afterwards that football has "lost the plot" with the new interpretation.

Dier said of Bruce's comments: "That pretty much sums it up. I don't really know what I can possibly add to it. In football, for everyone to have the same opinion is very rare. That seems to be the case [here].

"It is a massive problem, not just mine - there were many last weekend."

You can listen to the interview in full on Football Focus on Saturday at 12:00 BST.

What is the new law?

A new interpretation of the handball law was introduced at the beginning of this season. Under these new rules, a player will be penalised for handball if:

  • The hand/arm is clearly away from the body and outside the "body line" .
  • The player clearly leans into the path of the ball.
  • The ball travels some distance.
  • The ball touches a hand/arm that is clearly raised above the shoulder.
  • The player falls and the hand/arm is extended laterally or vertically away from the body.
  • A deflection clearly makes no difference to the ball touching a hand/arm that is clearly extended away from the body and/or above the shoulder.

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/45683666

    Ole has changed his tune

  • I feel a tad sorry for Mike Riley, but he's got to sit down with the refs and sort this out before there's a team walk off and a downing of tools. If nothing is done, football in this country could become a world laughing stock.

  • Stop blaming the laws of the game. This madness is England’s referees interpretation of the laws, presumably to give them and VAR more celebrity and power. I live in France and their commentators and analysts cannot believe how handball is being judged in England. They think the way we use VAR is nonsensical.

  • What is truly amazing is that not a single person from the group who put this hand rule in place have stood up and taken responsibility or defended it!!! Clearly a sign of weak leadership!!!!

  • Surely it's obvious even to the most blinkered or obtuse that the system isn't working and is well on its way to ruining football.

  • Tottenham is always the victim of the ref interpretations. If the ref applied the same rules Sours should have had a penalty earlier. In addition why wilson was not punished for pushing Dier from behind . Before the incident and in the last 10 minutes Carroll tried a few times to hit the ball against Dier. The same thing happened in previous game but we won 5-2. We need toscore more to overcome.

  • Why are people blaming VAR? They are just applying the rules. Blame FIFA and IFAB for these new interpretations of handball

  • It's insane! Destroying the game. Why can't we just have common bloody sense, and not hand ball if hit at you, like it's always been...!? Must apply to attack too if it applies to defense..

  • The only club who love it are Liverpool. Jota handball would be a clear penalty in Liverpools favour if the other way around and in the box.

  • Easier to now head/kick the ball at a player’s arm than at the goal in many circumstances. Deliberately handled not even considered now, it’s just about arm position. Easier for officials bad for fairness. Rules gone mad.

  • It says everything when the manager of the team that gained from the penalty also agrees it was stupid, since when does that happen normally unless there is consensus it's a bad change of rules

  • Wait for either a GK or CF or both to get injured because a linesman (referee’s assistant!) doesn’t flag for an obvious offside... disaster waiting to happen!

  • Love seeing the spurs brats having a moan. Mid table this year if you are lucky. Utter tripe!!!!

    • AndyW replied:
      This isn't just about Spurs moaning, even Steve Bruce the manager of the team that gained from the penalty said its stupid!

  • The law should be simply “deliberately handles or deliberately raises/outstretches arms”... and for both defenders and attackers.

    The law last year was ok except for punishing attackers for completely accidental handballs. They didn’t need to change the defensive side of it.

  • I think a simple rule change would help; forget whether the hand was intentional, whether he had time to react, whether his hand was in an unusual position etc.

    Simple truth is that any hand ball in the box, where the defender gains an advantage, should be a penalty. Keeps it more objective and still leaves the judgement down to the ref.

    • ThfC1979 replied:
      I agree... kind of! How do you define advantage? If the ball doesn’t end up where it was originally going to... because it has hit an arm... how do you know if the defender has or hasn’t gained an advantage?

  • VAR is a disaster. The handball rule is stupid and a linesman not raising his flag for off-side until play has come to a close, what loon thought of that ? VAR's purpose was to help a referee change a mistake if missing a clear and obvious goal scoring opportunity or a foul. How is a toe over a line, or a ball travelling at speed in hitting an arm a clear and obvious mistake? Someone needs sacking

  • It is simple, just get all the players to take up River Dance, that way they can kick the ball without ever raising their arms. Michael Flattley might make a come back.

  • The most daft rule ever!

  • So in theory you could aim for someones arm in the box rather than go for goal!...if only this rule was in force last season, Norwich may have scored more than one measly goal in their last 9 Prem games!.....Having said that maybe not as you have to get near the opponents box...argh oh well on and downwards! OTBC

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC