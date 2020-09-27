Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid6GranadaGranada1

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez touched the ball 16 times - with four of them shots at goal, including two goals, and another an assist

Luis Suarez scored twice and set up another on his Atletico Madrid debut against Granada despite only coming on in the 70th minute.

Atleti were 3-0 up through goals from Diego Costa, Angel Correa and Joao Felix when the signing from Barcelona came on.

He was only on the pitch for two minutes when he fed Marcos Llorente to score.

Suarez then headed in from a Llorente cross and scored Atleti's sixth.

That effort came from a rebound after his initial shot hit the post. Jorge Molina had scored for Granada in between Suarez's double.

Suarez, 33, completed his move on a two-year deal on Friday. He is Barcelona's third highest goalscorer ever with 198 goals in 283 appearances across six years.

He becomes the first Atletico Madrid debutant to score twice - and the first to score and assist on his La Liga debut for the club this century.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 15Savic
  • 18Felipe
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 77'minutes
  • 6KokeSubstituted forLemarat 77'minutes
  • 8SaúlBooked at 59mins
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forParteyat 71'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 19Diego CostaSubstituted forSuárezat 70'minutes
  • 7SequeiraBooked at 27minsSubstituted forLlorenteat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 3Sánchez
  • 4Pérez
  • 5Partey
  • 9Suárez
  • 11Lemar
  • 14Llorente
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Saponjic
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 27Camello

Granada

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 16Díaz
  • 22Coutinho Meneses DuarteBooked at 15minsSubstituted forSánchezat 84'minutes
  • 20Vallejo
  • 2Foulquier
  • 12Azeez
  • 5MillaSubstituted forEtekiat 71'minutes
  • 10Rodríguez DíazSubstituted forMachísat 60'minutes
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forVico Villegasat 71'minutes
  • 24KenedySubstituted forSoroat 60'minutes
  • 23Molina

Substitutes

  • 4Gonalons
  • 6Sánchez
  • 7Cortés Heredia
  • 8Eteki
  • 9Soldado
  • 11Machís
  • 13Escandell
  • 14Vico Villegas
  • 15Neva
  • 19Montoro
  • 26Soro
Referee:
Xavier Estrada Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamGranada
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home10
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 6, Granada CF 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 6, Granada CF 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Atlético de Madrid 6, Granada CF 1. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Vitolo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jorge Molina.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Luis Suárez tries a through ball, but Renan Lodi is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alberto Soro (Granada CF).

  9. Post update

    Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Atlético de Madrid 5, Granada CF 1. Jorge Molina (Granada CF) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Atlético de Madrid 5, Granada CF 0. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcos Llorente with a cross.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Granada CF. Germán Sánchez replaces Domingos Duarte.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Yan Eteki (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Atlético de Madrid.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Alberto Soro (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces Koke.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Ángel Correa.

Top Stories