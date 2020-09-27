Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 6, Granada CF 1.
Luis Suarez scored twice and set up another on his Atletico Madrid debut against Granada despite only coming on in the 70th minute.
Atleti were 3-0 up through goals from Diego Costa, Angel Correa and Joao Felix when the signing from Barcelona came on.
He was only on the pitch for two minutes when he fed Marcos Llorente to score.
Suarez then headed in from a Llorente cross and scored Atleti's sixth.
That effort came from a rebound after his initial shot hit the post. Jorge Molina had scored for Granada in between Suarez's double.
Suarez, 33, completed his move on a two-year deal on Friday. He is Barcelona's third highest goalscorer ever with 198 goals in 283 appearances across six years.
He becomes the first Atletico Madrid debutant to score twice - and the first to score and assist on his La Liga debut for the club this century.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 15Savic
- 18Felipe
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 10CorreaSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 77'minutes
- 6KokeSubstituted forLemarat 77'minutes
- 8SaúlBooked at 59mins
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forParteyat 71'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forSuárezat 70'minutes
- 7SequeiraBooked at 27minsSubstituted forLlorenteat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 3Sánchez
- 4Pérez
- 5Partey
- 9Suárez
- 11Lemar
- 14Llorente
- 16Herrera
- 17Saponjic
- 20Machín Pérez
- 22Hermoso
- 27Camello
Granada
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 16Díaz
- 22Coutinho Meneses DuarteBooked at 15minsSubstituted forSánchezat 84'minutes
- 20Vallejo
- 2Foulquier
- 12Azeez
- 5MillaSubstituted forEtekiat 71'minutes
- 10Rodríguez DíazSubstituted forMachísat 60'minutes
- 21HerreraSubstituted forVico Villegasat 71'minutes
- 24KenedySubstituted forSoroat 60'minutes
- 23Molina
Substitutes
- 4Gonalons
- 6Sánchez
- 7Cortés Heredia
- 8Eteki
- 9Soldado
- 11Machís
- 13Escandell
- 14Vico Villegas
- 15Neva
- 19Montoro
- 26Soro
- Referee:
- Xavier Estrada Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 6, Granada CF 1.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 6, Granada CF 1. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Vitolo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jorge Molina.
Post update
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Luis Suárez tries a through ball, but Renan Lodi is caught offside.
Post update
Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alberto Soro (Granada CF).
Post update
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 5, Granada CF 1. Jorge Molina (Granada CF) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 5, Granada CF 0. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcos Llorente with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Germán Sánchez replaces Domingos Duarte.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Yan Eteki (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Atlético de Madrid.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Alberto Soro (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces Koke.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Ángel Correa.