Jonny Evans (right) hobbled off during Leicester City's 5-2 win over Manchester City

Jonny Evans has emerged as a doubt for Northern Ireland's Euro play-off after picking up an injury while in action for Leicester City on Sunday.

Evans hobbled off in the 80th minute of Leicester's 5-2 Premier League win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Northern Ireland face Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Euro play-off semi-final in Sarajevo on 8 October.

The winner will face either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia on 12 November for a place in the finals.

Evans, 32, was making his first appearance of the season for Leicester after missing the Foxes' opening three games through suspension.

The centre-back also missed Northern Ireland's Nations League games earlier this month, sitting out the draw with Romania due to personal reasons before a thigh strain ruled him out of the defeat by Norway.