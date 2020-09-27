Man City were nervous and anxious - Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Rodri said "football has not been fair to us" after Leicester City inflicted the biggest home defeat on Pep Guardiola as Blues boss.

Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick and the hosts conceded a three penalties in Sunday's 5-2 loss, which put the Foxes top of the Premier League.

The result came despite Guardiola's side dominating possession and having 16 shots to Leicester's seven.

"For me, they were lucky," said Rodri.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the 24-year-old Spaniard added: "Football has not been fair to us. Maybe it is our fault, maybe it is their strength - but it is very difficult to explain.

"We did a lot of good things to win the game. A team like Leicester comes here and plays with 11 guys behind the ball.

"I am young and try to learn every game, but games like this - where the opposition do nothing - you are a bit confused. It's not the way I like to play."

Guardiola said Leicester "did not want to run". Although City got an early lead through Riyad Mahrez, other than a Fernandino header that went straight to Kasper Schmeichel, the hosts were unable to exert any pressure on the Foxes goal despite controlling the game.

When Kyle Walker got caught on the wrong side of Vardy and conceded the first penalty just before half-time, Guardiola felt it gave his players a misleading impression of the situation they were in.

"We started to think we were playing badly when it was the opposite," said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

"We told them at half-time to be patient. But sometimes we struggle with that. It's not about winning for 10 or 15 minutes. Sometimes you score early, sometimes you need more time."

With forwards Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus not due back from injury until after the October international break at the earliest, Guardiola needs to find a solution to the club's attacking issues.

England international Raheem Sterling did not threaten in the false nine role and 17-year-old Liam Delap struggled after being given his Premier League debut as a substitute early in the second half.

"We wanted to be better in the box," added Guardiola.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted he changed his side's tactics for Sunday's game as he knew the threat Manchester City would pose if the Foxes got their usual high press wrong.

"They are a great team," said the Northern Irishman. "The higher you press with the ability they have, the more they will exploit the space you have left.

"Everyone knows how my teams play but I felt it was important to take their keeper out of it and get to a three-quarters shape, then we could deny them space when the press did come. Thankfully we were able to do that."

Rodgers said Vardy, defender Jonny Evans and midfielder Dennis Praet suffered hip, calf and knee problems respectively. Belgium international Praet's is potentially the most severe.

'I can't see Man City winning the league'

Former Tottenham and England winger Chris Waddle on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's the team with the biggest and fittest squad, with the least amount of injuries, that will win this league.

"Looking at the size of Manchester City's squad, I can't see them winning the league.

"I feel for the players of all squads with the number of games they have to play. They should have got rid of one cup and made internationals void for this season.

"Manchester City have games like this when it is too slow and too predictable. Pep would have been thinking that if you score two goals at home to Leicester you win the game. But I would say he needs another three or four good players to compete.

"Unless you are a Leicester fan, you would not have backed them to win the league.

"But looking at the way the league is panning out, the team with the most quality and bodies have a fair chance of winning something.

"When you take two or three quality players from any squad, that team is going to suffer badly. You might even see a team you would not expect get dragged into the relegation battle."

'You have to wonder if Pep's style of play is outdated' - what you said

Paul: This is Pep being found out. He spent so much more than any other club and everyone said: 'Isn't he wonderful?' Now FFP scrutiny ramped up and suddenly he is not all that great?

David from Leicester: Let's not have too much bleating from the billionaire club. We were missing the injured [Ricardo] Pereria and [Wilfred] Ndidi, two of our most influential players. We were also playing with an 80% fit Jonny Evans and Maddison who was not fit even.

Mike from Viney Hill: As a Manchester City fan, you do have to wonder if Pep's style of play is outdated. His unwillingness to compromise is comparable to [former Arsenal manager Arsene] Wenger. With the teams playing fast, counter-attacking football these days we are always vulnerable and won't win much of we don't change.

Dennis Ethan: The current top four in the Premier League deserve to be in those positions. Miles ahead of the rest.