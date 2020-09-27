Last updated on .From the section Scotland

James Forrest limped off in the first half against Riga

Steve Clarke has been dealt an injury blow with James Forrest a doubt for Scotland's crucial European Championship play-off against Israel.

The Celtic winger missed Sunday's 3-0 win over Hibernian following a knock to the ankle in Thursday's win in Riga.

And Parkhead boss Neil Lennon says the 29-year-old is unlikely to be ready for the game at Hampden on 8 October.

"James will have a scan tomorrow but I doubt very much he will make the Scotland game," he said.

Forrest, who limped off during the first half in Latvia, has 35 caps for his country with five goals, three of which came in a 3-2 win over the Israelis back in 2018.

The winners of the Hampden tie will play either Norway or Serbia for a place at next year's finals, with Clarke set to announce his Scotland squad for the play-offs this week.