Krovinovic scored three goals for the Baggies last season

West Brom are set to agree another loan deal with Benfica for midfielder Filip Krovinovic.

The 25-year-old Croatian spent last season on loan with the Baggies.

He made 40 appearances in the Championship as the club secured promotion to the Premier League, scoring three goals.

West Brom have begun the Premier League season with two defeats and Sunday's 3-3 draw with Chelsea at The Hawthorns, having led 3-0 at half-time.