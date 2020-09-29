Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Arda Turan (left) has rejoined Galatasaray from Barcelona

Europa League play-off round: Rangers v Galatasaray Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thu, 1 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Galatasaray midfielder Arda Turan will miss his side's Europa League play-off against Rangers through illness but has tested negative for Covid-19.

The 33-year-old former Barcelona player is suffering from flu-like symptoms and a high temperature and will not travel to Glasgow for Thursday's match.

Rangers are hoping to reach the group stage for the third consecutive year.

The Turkish club said that Tuesday's tests carried out on staff and players "were negative".

Turan, who has 100 caps for Turkey, returned to his first club this summer after helping Istanbul Basaksehir win his domestic league while on loan last season.

He has started all three of Galatasaray's Super Lig matches this term but has been a substitute in their two Europa League qualifiers.

Team news

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, the Galatasaray captain, misses out again despite returning to training as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

Marcelo Saracchi, the Uruguay left-back on loan from RB Leipzig, and Turkey midfielder Emre Akbaba are also out, while Sweden winger Jimmy Durmaz is another absent from the travelling squad.