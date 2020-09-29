Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs
RangersRangers19:45GalatasarayGalatasaray
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Europa League play-off: Galatasaray's Arda Turan tests negative ahead of Rangers tie

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Arda Turan (left) in action for Galatasaray
Arda Turan (left) has rejoined Galatasaray from Barcelona
Europa League play-off round: Rangers v Galatasaray
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thu, 1 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Galatasaray midfielder Arda Turan will miss his side's Europa League play-off against Rangers through illness but has tested negative for Covid-19.

The 33-year-old former Barcelona player is suffering from flu-like symptoms and a high temperature and will not travel to Glasgow for Thursday's match.

Rangers are hoping to reach the group stage for the third consecutive year.

The Turkish club said that Tuesday's tests carried out on staff and players "were negative".

Turan, who has 100 caps for Turkey, returned to his first club this summer after helping Istanbul Basaksehir win his domestic league while on loan last season.

He has started all three of Galatasaray's Super Lig matches this term but has been a substitute in their two Europa League qualifiers.

Team news

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, the Galatasaray captain, misses out again despite returning to training as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

Marcelo Saracchi, the Uruguay left-back on loan from RB Leipzig, and Turkey midfielder Emre Akbaba are also out, while Sweden winger Jimmy Durmaz is another absent from the travelling squad.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 1st October 2020

  • RangersRangers19:45GalatasarayGalatasaray
  • CFR ClujCFR Cluj16:30KuPS KuopioKuPS Kuopio
  • Ararat-ArmeniaArarat-Armenia18:00Red Star BelgradeRed Star Belgrade
  • Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb18:00FloraFlora
  • Malmö FFMalmö FF18:00GranadaGranada
  • RosenborgRosenborg18:00PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven
  • Slovan LiberecSlovan Liberec18:00Apoel NicosiaApoel Nicosia
  • Sporting de CharleroiSporting de Charleroi18:00Lech PoznanLech Poznan
  • Hapoel Be'er ShevaHapoel Be'er Sheva18:30Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen
  • Dinamo BrestDinamo Brest19:00LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen19:00HNK RijekaHNK Rijeka
  • FK SarajevoFK Sarajevo19:00CelticCeltic

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories