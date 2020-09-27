Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hearts or Hibernian will face either Celtic or Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final

BBC Scotland will show Hearts' Scottish Cup semi-final with Edinburgh rivals Hibernian on Saturday, 31 October.

Both that game and Celtic v Aberdeen on 1 November will be played at Hampden Park and the final will take place at the same venue on Sunday 20 December.

The Edinburgh derby, which kicks off at 17:00 GMT, will also be broadcast on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

And there will be live radio and text commentary of the match and Celtic v Aberdeen, which starts at 14:30.

The last-four ties of the 2019-20 competition had been scheduled for earlier in the year but were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celtic are bidding for a fourth straight win in the competition, which would complete a fourth domestic treble in a row. Aberdeen last won the tournament in 1990, Hearts in 2012 and Hibernian in 2016.