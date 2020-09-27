Bohemians stunned Derry City on Friday with two goals in the last two minutes

Airtricity Premier Division: Sligo Rovers v Derry City Venue: The Showgrounds, Sligo Date: 29 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and online

Declan Devine feels his Derry City side have to use the "mental torture" of Friday's defeat by Bohemians as motivation for the rest of the League of Ireland campaign.

After leading from the second minute, Derry conceded in the 94th and 96th minutes to fall to a staggering loss.

Devine's men travel to Sligo Rovers on Tuesday night in a re-arranged derby.

"We have had a result which we have had to accept and we will dust ourselves down," said the Candystripes boss.

After taking the lead in the second minute at Dalymount Park, Derry looked set for a victory which would have moved them into the top half of the table.

However after levelling the contest with a penalty in the 94th minute, Bohs struck again 90 seconds later in a smash-and-grab win.

Despite the nature of the defeat, Devine says his side have what it takes to bounce back against Sligo, who sit one place above the Brandywell outfit in fifth.

"We were shell-shocked more than anything," admitted Devine. "However when we got in on Saturday morning we reflected openly and honestly, as we always do.

"Our training has been good over the weekend. There is a freshness and an appetite to put that right."

'We have to pull it altogether'

Devine insisted on taking the positives from the Bohs defeat and says Derry need to "pull it altogether" after their strong defensive performances throughout September.

"We were very attack-minded and creative," he added.

"We had a lot of chances during the game, but calling a spade a spade, we had to take that second chance to put the game to bed.

"We just have to take care of ourselves and play with the intensity and quality that we showed on Friday, but also have the defensive responsibilities we have shown in previous games."

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe swapped the Candystripes for the red and white of Sligo in the off season

Sligo's attack will be led by Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, who netted over 20 goals for Derry last season, and Devine says any relationships will be left on the touchline.

"We love the kid and he was a fantastic servant for us last year," he added. "He's now an opponent and he is in our way, so we have to make sure we don't give him the freedom to be the Junior he was last year for us.

"We wish him well, but there are no friends on the pitch and we have to make sure we do our job the best we can.

"Every game is going to be huge come now and the end of the season. There are still six games remaining and we have to treat them with the greatest of respect to get as many points as possible."