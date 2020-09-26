Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Declan Drysdale follows Coventry City teammate Josh Eccles in joining Gillingham on a season-long loan

Gillingham have signed young defender Declan Drysdale on a season-long loan from Championship side Coventry City.

The 20-year-old began his career with Tranmere before moving to the Sky Blues last year and signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal in January.

"He is a powerful boy, has outstanding distribution and is very strong physically," boss Steve Evans siad.

"We wholly recognise the financial support from Coventry City, which is fantastic to see in these times."

