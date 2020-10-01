Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has made a last-ditch plea to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to allow fans into Scotland's European Championship play-off with Israel next week. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Neil Lennon insists Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard will be a Parkhead player when the transfer window closes on Monday. (Scottish Sun external-link )

And the defending Scottish champions are reportedly in the market to snap up Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio. (Daily Record external-link )

Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany is keen on Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. (Daily Record external-link )

Manchester United and Liverpool join race to sign Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith has urged the Ibrox side to keep progressing in Europe and not worry about the impact on their domestic title hopes. (Daily Record external-link )