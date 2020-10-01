Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Covid-19, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United, Aberdeen
Last updated on 2020-10-01
Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has made a last-ditch plea to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to allow fans into Scotland's European Championship play-off with Israel next week. (Scottish Sun)
Neil Lennon insists Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard will be a Parkhead player when the transfer window closes on Monday. (Scottish Sun)
And the defending Scottish champions are reportedly in the market to snap up Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio. (Daily Record)
Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany is keen on Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. (Daily Record)
Manchester United and Liverpool join race to sign Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith. (Scottish Sun)
Former Rangers manager Walter Smith has urged the Ibrox side to keep progressing in Europe and not worry about the impact on their domestic title hopes. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he is content with his squad as transfer deadline day approaches. (Press & Journal)