Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

Markus Fjortoft (far right) is the son of an international footballer

Markus Fjortoft has left Hamilton Academical to join Greenock Morton after a mutual termination of his contract at New Douglas Park.

The Norwegian made 12 appearances after joining Accies from New Zealand club Southern United last year.

Hamilton say external-link the 26-year-old defender "will now move on to Morton, and he goes with our thanks for his time here, and best wishes for the future".

Morton open their season with League Cup and Championship games next month.

Fjortoft's father, Jan Age, was a striker for Norway and a host of clubs, including four in England.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.