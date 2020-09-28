Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Andy Halliday will be playing his football at Tynecastle this season

Andy Halliday has joined Hearts on a two-year deal after leaving Rangers earlier this year.

The midfielder, 28, spent five years at Ibrox and had a brief loan spell at Gabala in 2017.

Halliday is one away from 300 senior club appearances and has had spells at Livingston, Middlesbrough, Walsall, Blackpool and Bradford.

"Andy's really driven and determined and I want that on the park," boss Robbie Neilson told the Hearts website external-link .

"He's played top level football in Scotland and in the English Championship and was a mainstay at Rangers for years.

"He's also got experience of the Scottish Championship so he knows what this level is about and, more importantly, how to win."

Neilson's Hearts open their 2020-21 campaign with Scottish League Cup and Championship games next month.

