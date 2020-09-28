Last updated on .From the section League Two

Grimsby Town have lost both of their League Two games this season

Grimsby Town's next two fixtures have been called off as Mariners players and staff are self-isolating following a positive coronavirus test at the club.

Grimsby were due to host Bradford City in League Two on Saturday and then travel to Hull in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, 6 October.

The Mariners' game at Cheltenham on Saturday was postponed after Jock Curran tested positive for Covid-19.

Revised dates for the three matches will be announced in due course.

Grimsby informed the English Football League on Monday that the club would be unable to fulfil their game against the Bantams.

The Lincolnshire club's training ground has been shut down for 14 days after teenage midfielder Curran received a positive test.

The rest of the Mariners players and staff are self-isolating in line with current government guidelines.

An EFL statement said the circumstances surrounding the postponement of the game against Bradford will be the subject of an investigation, in line with league regulations.

EFL postponements mount up

Three League Two games, one EFL Cup tie and one EFL Trophy match have now been postponed because of positive coronavirus tests.

Leyton Orient were forced to call off their third-round Carabao Cup meeting with Tottenham last week, with the Premier League club eventually given a bye into the next round of the competition.

The O's were then unable to fulfil Saturday's match at Walsall, with players and staff in self-isolation.

However, Stevenage's League Two match at Bradford went ahead on Saturday despite one positive Boro test on Friday, and another two on the day of the game.

After discussions between the two clubs and the EFL, it was decided there was "no medical reason" the fixture could not take place.