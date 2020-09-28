Last updated on .From the section Watford

Roberto Pereyra scored 18 goals in 115 games for Watford

Watford have sold midfielder Robert Pereyra to Italian side Udinese for an undisclosed fee on a deal until 2023.

The deal brings to an end a four-season, 115-game spell at Vicarage Road for the Argentina international, in which he scored 18 goals.

Pereyra helped the Hornets to reach the 2019 FA Cup final, scoring in the sixth round win over Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old rejoins the Italian club where he scored eight goals in 104 matches before moving to Juventus.

Udinese owner Giampaolo Pozzo is the father of Watford owner Gino and there have been other transfers between the two clubs in recent times including Ignacio Pussetto, Stipe Perica and Francisco Sierralta.

