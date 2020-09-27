Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Badou Ndiaye's last competitive appearance for Stoke came in a 2-1 defeat by Hull City in December 2019

Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye has joined Turkish side Fatih Kragumruk on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Senegal international joined Stoke for £14m from Galatasaray on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2018.

However, he has made only 27 league appearances for the Potters and this will be his third loan spell in Turkey

He ended last season with Trabzonspor, having spent the 2018-19 season back with Galatasaray.

