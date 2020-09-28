Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Magennis is a product of St Mirren's academy

St Mirren say they have rejected a "substantial offer" from fellow Scottish Premiership club Hibernian for their captain Kyle Magennis.

Magennis, 22, has not played since January after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

St Mirren say external-link he is an "integral part" of the club and have "no desire to sell" the player.

His contract with the Paisley club runs until the end of the season.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross worked with Magennis when he managed St Mirren to promotion in 2018.

Speaking after Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Celtic, Ross told BBC Scotland Hibs still need to add to their squad.

"If we want to stay where we are in the league there are one or two areas of the pitch we need to address," he said.

A graduate of the club's academy, Magennis has played over 100 times for St Mirren and was made captain in June by manager Jim Goodwin.