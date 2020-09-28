Clinical Villa thrash sloppy Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa cruised to a 3-0 Premier League win as they took advantage of another horrific defensive performance by Fulham.

Jack Grealish put them ahead with a shot on the bounce after John McGinn's ball over the top caught Fulham out.

Conor Hourihane doubled their lead when McGinn laid the ball into his path.

And Tyrone Mings wrapped the game up early in the second half when he snuck in behind a high Cottagers line to stab home Hourihane's free-kick.