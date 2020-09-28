Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Highland League clubs say they cannot start the season unless fans are present

The start of the Highland League season has been delayed by at least six weeks amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

A truncated 16-game campaign was scheduled to begin on 17 October, but clubs had made it clear they could not resume without fans.

The league has decided 28 November is the earliest possible start date after a return to partial crowds was postponed.

A decision on the precise start will be made at a meeting in November.

Representatives of the tier five and six divisions - the Highland, Lowland, West, East and South of Scotland leagues were consulted by the Joint Response Group last week on how long they believe they can survive without crowds.