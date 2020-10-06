Maidenhead United v King's Lynn Town

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:45King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Eastleigh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Sutton United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Halifax
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Hartlepool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Woking
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Wrexham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Dover
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Torquay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|King's Lynn
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|Yeovil
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|Altrincham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Weymouth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Bromley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Chesterfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Macclesfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Wealdstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Aldershot
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|18
|Boreham Wood
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|19
|Solihull Moors
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|20
|Notts County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|21
|Stockport
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|22
|Dag & Red
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|23
|Maidenhead United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|24
|Barnet
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0