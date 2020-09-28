Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Hibs, St Mirren, Hearts, Dundee, Hamilton, Edouard, Hickey
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Crystal Palace are poised to test Celtic's resolve to keep hold of France Under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard with a formal bid for the 22-year-old before the closure of the transfer window. (Daily Mail, print edition)
French striker Odsonne Edouard, the 22-year-old who has been linked with Arsenal and Crystal Palace, will not be sold this summer according to sources at Celtic. (The Athletic)
Celtic are considering a move for 24-year-old Swedish left wing-back Niclas Eliasson, who has fallen out of favour with Bristol City, if a third bid for Alfie Doughty fails, with Charlton Athletic having already rejected two offers for the 20-year-old. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits the Scottish champions are "spinning a few plates" on two players entering the final days of the transfer window and hope to make at least one new signing. (The National)
Leeds United will move for 23-year-old Rangers winger Ryan Kent if they fail to land top target Daniel James from Manchester United. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian are keen on 22-year-old midfielder Allan Campbell, who remains in talks with Motherwell about a new contract with his present one due to expire next summer. (Daily Record)
Dundee United are keen signing Scotland striker Marc McNulty on loan from Reading, with the 28-year-old still out of favour with the English club on his return from a similar spell with Hibs. (Daily Record)
Hamilton Academical have signed Ben Stirling from Hibs after the 22-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, failed to break into the first-team at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Dundee are closing in on the signing of Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi on loan, the 20-year-old having had a similar spell with Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic last season. (Daily Record)
Aaron Hickey enjoyed a winning debut for Bologna following his £1.8m transfer from Hearts, helping his new club to a 4-1 home victory over Parma in Serie A. (The Scotsman)
Bologna took to social media to take a swipe at Aaron Hickey's rivals for the Scotland left-back position, contrasting the 18-year-old's fine debut against Parma with Andy Robertson's mistake that handed a goal to the opposition before he scored against an Arsenal side containing Kieran Tierney that lost 3-1 away to Liverpool. (Daily Record)