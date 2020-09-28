Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine's Eoin Bradley has been given a six-match suspension for urinating on the pitch before extra time in his side's Irish Cup semi-final on 27 July.

The Bannsiders striker was found guilty of misconduct in respect of a breach of Article 17 of the Irish FA's Articles of Association, which relate to bringing the game into disrepute.

Coleraine went on to lose the game at Windsor Park on a penalty shootout.

The match ended 1-1 at full-time and neither side scored in extra-time.

Bradley scored Coleraine's goal from a free-kick, before substitute Kenny Kane levelled for Ballymena late in normal time.