Italian Serie A
BeneventoBenevento2Inter MilanInter Milan5

Benevento 2-5 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores twice in big win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku
Lukaku has scored three goals in two games this season

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan maintained their 100% start to the season by thrashing Benevento.

Lukaku struck inside the first minute when he turned in Achraf Hakimi's cross before Roberto Gagliardini drove in to double the lead.

Lukaku swept in a third and although Gianluca Caprari pulled one back, Hakimi made it 4-1 before the break.

Alexis Sanchez set up Lautaro Martinez for Inter's fifth before Caprari got another consolation goal.

Victory means Inter have won two games out of two so far in Serie A, with both being high-scoring encounters.

Antonio Conte's side won their season opener 4-3 against Fiorentina.

Line-ups

Benevento

  • 1Montipò
  • 11MaggioSubstituted forFoulonat 45'minutes
  • 15Glik
  • 5Caldirola
  • 93BarbaSubstituted forLetiziaat 37'minutes
  • 29Ionita
  • 28SchiattarellaBooked at 73mins
  • 14DaboSubstituted forHetemajat 70'minutes
  • 19InsigneSubstituted forTuiaat 45'minutes
  • 21MonciniSubstituted forLapadulaat 63'minutes
  • 17Caprari

Substitutes

  • 3Letizia
  • 4Del Pinto
  • 9Lapadula
  • 12Manfredini
  • 13Tuia
  • 16Improta
  • 18Foulon
  • 20Di Serio
  • 25Sau
  • 44Falque
  • 56Hetemaj
  • 80Gori

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 11Kolarov
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forEriksenat 81'minutes
  • 12SensiSubstituted forBrozovicat 65'minutes
  • 15YoungSubstituted forPerisicat 65'minutes
  • 22VidalSubstituted forBarellaat 52'minutes
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forMartínezat 65'minutes
  • 7Sánchez

Substitutes

  • 10Martínez
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 23Barella
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 77Brozovic
  • 95Bastoni
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Marco Piccinini

Match Stats

Home TeamBeneventoAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home11
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Benevento 2, Inter Milan 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Benevento 2, Inter Milan 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  4. Post update

    Gianluca Caprari (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

  6. Post update

    Perparim Hetemaj (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Daam Foulon.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kamil Glik (Benevento) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gaetano Letizia with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Gianluca Caprari (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pasquale Schiattarella with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Christian Eriksen replaces Roberto Gagliardini.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Benevento 2, Inter Milan 5. Gianluca Caprari (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gianluca Lapadula.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  19. Post update

    Perparim Hetemaj (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli22008086
2Atalanta22007256
3Inter Milan22009546
4AC Milan22004046
5Hellas Verona22004046
6Juventus21105234
7Sassuolo21105234
8Bologna21014313
9Fiorentina21014403
10Spezia210134-13
11Lazio210123-13
12Benevento210157-23
13Genoa210147-33
14Cagliari201113-21
15Roma201125-31
16Torino200225-30
17Udinese200203-30
18Sampdoria200226-40
19Crotone200216-50
20Parma200216-50
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories