Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan maintained their 100% start to the season by thrashing Benevento.
Lukaku struck inside the first minute when he turned in Achraf Hakimi's cross before Roberto Gagliardini drove in to double the lead.
Lukaku swept in a third and although Gianluca Caprari pulled one back, Hakimi made it 4-1 before the break.
Alexis Sanchez set up Lautaro Martinez for Inter's fifth before Caprari got another consolation goal.
Victory means Inter have won two games out of two so far in Serie A, with both being high-scoring encounters.
Antonio Conte's side won their season opener 4-3 against Fiorentina.
Line-ups
Benevento
- 1Montipò
- 11MaggioSubstituted forFoulonat 45'minutes
- 15Glik
- 5Caldirola
- 93BarbaSubstituted forLetiziaat 37'minutes
- 29Ionita
- 28SchiattarellaBooked at 73mins
- 14DaboSubstituted forHetemajat 70'minutes
- 19InsigneSubstituted forTuiaat 45'minutes
- 21MonciniSubstituted forLapadulaat 63'minutes
- 17Caprari
Substitutes
- 3Letizia
- 4Del Pinto
- 9Lapadula
- 12Manfredini
- 13Tuia
- 16Improta
- 18Foulon
- 20Di Serio
- 25Sau
- 44Falque
- 56Hetemaj
- 80Gori
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 11Kolarov
- 2Hakimi
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forEriksenat 81'minutes
- 12SensiSubstituted forBrozovicat 65'minutes
- 15YoungSubstituted forPerisicat 65'minutes
- 22VidalSubstituted forBarellaat 52'minutes
- 9LukakuSubstituted forMartínezat 65'minutes
- 7Sánchez
Substitutes
- 10Martínez
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 23Barella
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 77Brozovic
- 95Bastoni
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Marco Piccinini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benevento 2, Inter Milan 5.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Gianluca Caprari (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Post update
Perparim Hetemaj (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Daam Foulon.
Attempt missed. Kamil Glik (Benevento) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gaetano Letizia with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Post update
Gianluca Caprari (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pasquale Schiattarella with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Christian Eriksen replaces Roberto Gagliardini.
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Goal! Benevento 2, Inter Milan 5. Gianluca Caprari (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gianluca Lapadula.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Perparim Hetemaj (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.