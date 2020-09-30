Udinese v Spezia

Match ends, Udinese 0, Spezia 2.
Line-ups
Udinese
- 1Musso
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 87De Maio
- 3Caetano de Souza SantosSubstituted forMatos Santosat 78'minutes
- 18ter Avest
- 99Coulibaly
- 10de Paul
- 64PalumboSubstituted forForestieriat 56'minutes
- 90ZeegelaarSubstituted forOuwejanat 64'minutes
- 7OkakaSubstituted forNestorovskiat 64'minutes
- 15Lasagna
Substitutes
- 4Prödl
- 5Ouwejan
- 24Battistella
- 29Micin
- 30Nestorovski
- 31Gasparini
- 45Forestieri
- 77Matos Santos
- 88Andrade
Spezia
- 1ZoetSubstituted forBittencourt Pinheiroat 64'minutes
- 21FerrerBooked at 79mins
- 19TerziBooked at 65mins
- 22Chabot
- 3RamosBooked at 86mins
- 27DeiolaSubstituted forBartolomeiat 52'minutes
- 8Ricci
- 25MaggioreSubstituted forPobegaat 67'minutes
- 31VerdeSubstituted forFariasat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Galabinov
- 11GyasiSubstituted forErlicat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Marchizza
- 6Mora
- 7Sala
- 10Agoume
- 12Krapikas
- 16Bartolomei
- 17Farias
- 26Pobega
- 28Erlic
- 77Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 80Agudelo
- 91Piccoli
- Referee:
- Alessandro Prontera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Udinese 0, Spezia 2.
Goal!
Goal! Udinese 0, Spezia 2. Andrej Galabinov (Spezia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafael following a fast break.
Booking
Diego Farias (Spezia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Diego Farias (Spezia).
Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryder Matos with a cross.
Attempt saved. Thomas Ouwejan (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Foul by Diego Farias (Spezia).
Thomas Ouwejan (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Andrej Galabinov.
Foul by Diego Farias (Spezia).
Fernando Forestieri (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Juan Ramos (Spezia) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Juan Ramos (Spezia).
Post update
Ryder Matos (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul following a set piece situation.
Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Spezia).
Post update
Ryder Matos (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Becão (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul following a set piece situation.