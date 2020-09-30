Italian Serie A
UdineseUdinese0SpeziaSpezia2

Udinese v Spezia

Line-ups

Udinese

  • 1Musso
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 87De Maio
  • 3Caetano de Souza SantosSubstituted forMatos Santosat 78'minutes
  • 18ter Avest
  • 99Coulibaly
  • 10de Paul
  • 64PalumboSubstituted forForestieriat 56'minutes
  • 90ZeegelaarSubstituted forOuwejanat 64'minutes
  • 7OkakaSubstituted forNestorovskiat 64'minutes
  • 15Lasagna

Substitutes

  • 4Prödl
  • 5Ouwejan
  • 24Battistella
  • 29Micin
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 31Gasparini
  • 45Forestieri
  • 77Matos Santos
  • 88Andrade

Spezia

  • 1ZoetSubstituted forBittencourt Pinheiroat 64'minutes
  • 21FerrerBooked at 79mins
  • 19TerziBooked at 65mins
  • 22Chabot
  • 3RamosBooked at 86mins
  • 27DeiolaSubstituted forBartolomeiat 52'minutes
  • 8Ricci
  • 25MaggioreSubstituted forPobegaat 67'minutes
  • 31VerdeSubstituted forFariasat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Galabinov
  • 11GyasiSubstituted forErlicat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Marchizza
  • 6Mora
  • 7Sala
  • 10Agoume
  • 12Krapikas
  • 16Bartolomei
  • 17Farias
  • 26Pobega
  • 28Erlic
  • 77Bittencourt Pinheiro
  • 80Agudelo
  • 91Piccoli
Referee:
Alessandro Prontera

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamSpezia
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Udinese 0, Spezia 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Udinese 0, Spezia 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Udinese 0, Spezia 2. Andrej Galabinov (Spezia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafael following a fast break.

  4. Booking

    Diego Farias (Spezia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Diego Farias (Spezia).

  6. Post update

    Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryder Matos with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Ouwejan (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Diego Farias (Spezia).

  10. Post update

    Thomas Ouwejan (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Andrej Galabinov.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Diego Farias (Spezia).

  13. Post update

    Fernando Forestieri (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Booking

    Juan Ramos (Spezia) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Juan Ramos (Spezia).

  16. Post update

    Ryder Matos (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Spezia).

  19. Post update

    Ryder Matos (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo Becão (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul following a set piece situation.

Top Stories