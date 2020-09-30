Lazio v Atalanta

Hand ball by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 33Acerbi
- 26Radu
- 29Lazzari
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6LeivaBooked at 40mins
- 10Romero AlconchelBooked at 26mins
- 77MarusicBooked at 10mins
- 20Caicedo
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 5J Lukaku
- 8Anderson
- 13Armini
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 16Parolo
- 18Escalante
- 25Reina
- 32Cataldi
- 34Adekanye
- 80Kiyine
- 92Akpa Akpro
Atalanta
- 57Sportiello
- 19DjimsitiBooked at 16minsSubstituted forRomeroat 45'minutes
- 6Palomino
- 2Toloi
- 33Hateboer
- 11FreulerBooked at 26mins
- 88Pasalic
- 8Gosens
- 18Malinovskiy
- 10Gómez
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 4Sutalo
- 7Lammers
- 9Muriel
- 13Caldara
- 15de Roon
- 17Romero
- 24Carnesecchi
- 26Mojica
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 79Traore
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Lazio 0, Atalanta 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Cristian Romero replaces Berat Djimsiti.
Half Time
First Half ends, Lazio 0, Atalanta 3.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Remo Freuler.
Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).
Attempt saved. Lucas Leiva (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto.
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Post update
Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Adam Marusic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 0, Atalanta 3. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.
Booking
Lucas Leiva (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Post update
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Post update
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Post update
Marco Sportiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.