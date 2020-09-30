Italian Serie A
LazioLazio0AtalantaAtalanta3

Lazio v Atalanta

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 33Acerbi
  • 26Radu
  • 29Lazzari
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6LeivaBooked at 40mins
  • 10Romero AlconchelBooked at 26mins
  • 77MarusicBooked at 10mins
  • 20Caicedo
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 5J Lukaku
  • 8Anderson
  • 13Armini
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 16Parolo
  • 18Escalante
  • 25Reina
  • 32Cataldi
  • 34Adekanye
  • 80Kiyine
  • 92Akpa Akpro

Atalanta

  • 57Sportiello
  • 19DjimsitiBooked at 16minsSubstituted forRomeroat 45'minutes
  • 6Palomino
  • 2Toloi
  • 33Hateboer
  • 11FreulerBooked at 26mins
  • 88Pasalic
  • 8Gosens
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 10Gómez
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 4Sutalo
  • 7Lammers
  • 9Muriel
  • 13Caldara
  • 15de Roon
  • 17Romero
  • 24Carnesecchi
  • 26Mojica
  • 31Rossi
  • 40Ruggeri
  • 79Traore
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Lazio 0, Atalanta 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Cristian Romero replaces Berat Djimsiti.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Lazio 0, Atalanta 3.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Remo Freuler.

  6. Post update

    Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Leiva (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).

  10. Post update

    Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Marusic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Lazio 0, Atalanta 3. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.

  14. Booking

    Lucas Leiva (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).

  16. Post update

    Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).

  18. Post update

    Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).

  20. Post update

    Marco Sportiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories