Huesca v Atlético Madrid

Match ends, Huesca 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Line-ups
Huesca
- 25Fernández
- 19LópezSubstituted forG Silvaat 72'minutes
- 14Pulido
- 18Siovas
- 11Galán GilBooked at 80mins
- 20Seoane
- 5Mosquera
- 17RicoSubstituted forRealat 82'minutes
- 7FerreiroSubstituted forGómezat 82'minutes
- 12OkazakiSubstituted forMirat 70'minutes
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forOntiverosat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fernández
- 4Ínsua
- 6Muñoz
- 8Valderrama
- 9Mir
- 10Gómez
- 15Ontiveros
- 16Correia Pinto
- 21Real
- 22G Silva
- 23Escriche
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forCarrascoat 61'minutes
- 5Partey
- 8SaúlSubstituted forKokeat 75'minutes
- 20Machín PérezSubstituted forCorreaat 45'minutes
- 7Sequeira
- 9SuárezSubstituted forDiego Costaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 3Sánchez
- 4Pérez
- 6Koke
- 10Correa
- 11Lemar
- 15Savic
- 16Herrera
- 19Diego Costa
- 21Carrasco
- 26Mollejo
- 27Camello
- Referee:
- Adrián Cordero Vega
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huesca 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Post update
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jorge Pulido (Huesca).
Post update
Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rafa Mir (Huesca).
Post update
Offside, Huesca. Javi Galán tries a through ball, but Rafa Mir is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe.
Post update
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Pulido.
Post update
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Pulido.
Substitution
Substitution, Huesca. Sergio Gómez replaces David Ferreiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Huesca. Juan Carlos Real replaces Mikel Rico.
Post update
Hand ball by Mikel Rico (Huesca).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Booking
Javi Galán (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Javi Galán (Huesca).