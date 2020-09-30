Spanish La Liga
HuescaHuesca0Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0

Huesca v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Huesca

  • 25Fernández
  • 19LópezSubstituted forG Silvaat 72'minutes
  • 14Pulido
  • 18Siovas
  • 11Galán GilBooked at 80mins
  • 20Seoane
  • 5Mosquera
  • 17RicoSubstituted forRealat 82'minutes
  • 7FerreiroSubstituted forGómezat 82'minutes
  • 12OkazakiSubstituted forMirat 70'minutes
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forOntiverosat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández
  • 4Ínsua
  • 6Muñoz
  • 8Valderrama
  • 9Mir
  • 10Gómez
  • 15Ontiveros
  • 16Correia Pinto
  • 21Real
  • 22G Silva
  • 23Escriche

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forCarrascoat 61'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 8SaúlSubstituted forKokeat 75'minutes
  • 20Machín PérezSubstituted forCorreaat 45'minutes
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forDiego Costaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 3Sánchez
  • 4Pérez
  • 6Koke
  • 10Correa
  • 11Lemar
  • 15Savic
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 21Carrasco
  • 26Mollejo
  • 27Camello
Referee:
Adrián Cordero Vega

Match Stats

Home TeamHuescaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huesca 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huesca 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Pulido (Huesca).

  5. Post update

    Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rafa Mir (Huesca).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Huesca. Javi Galán tries a through ball, but Rafa Mir is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Pulido.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Pulido.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Huesca. Sergio Gómez replaces David Ferreiro.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Huesca. Juan Carlos Real replaces Mikel Rico.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Mikel Rico (Huesca).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

  18. Booking

    Javi Galán (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Javi Galán (Huesca).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe32104047
2Valencia42117527
3Villarreal421167-17
4Real Betis420256-16
5Granada320157-26
6Real Sociedad41214225
7Celta Vigo31203215
8Real Madrid31203215
9Atl Madrid21106154
10Barcelona11004043
11Sevilla11003123
12Levante21015503
13Osasuna310234-13
14Ath Bilbao210123-13
15Cádiz310235-23
16Huesca403124-23
17Real Valladolid403124-23
18Eibar402224-22
19Elche201103-31
20Alavés401326-41
