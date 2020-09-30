Spanish La Liga
VillarrealVillarreal2AlavésAlavés1

Villarreal v Alavés

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Villarreal

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 15Estupiñán
  • 10Iborra
  • 7Moreno
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 5Parejo
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 17Alcácer

Substitutes

  • 6Funes Mori
  • 9Bacca
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 13Rulli
  • 16Kubo
  • 21Costa
  • 27Cabrera
  • 32Baena
  • 34Niño

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 23Navarro Jiménez
  • 5Laguardia
  • 22Lejeune
  • 3Duarte
  • 16Méndez
  • 6Battaglia
  • 20Pons
  • 29Sainz
  • 7Pérez
  • 14Silva Acosta

Substitutes

  • 4Ely
  • 10Guidetti
  • 11Rioja
  • 13Sivera
  • 17Marín
  • 18Franco Alviz
  • 19García Sánchez
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 26López
  • 27García
  • 28Blanco
  • 30Mahmoud
Referee:
David Medié Jiménez

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamAlavés
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Villarreal 2, Alavés 1.

  2. Post update

    Goal! Villarreal 2, Alavés 1. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Villarreal.

  4. Post update

    Penalty Villarreal. Mario Gaspar draws a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Florian Lejeune (Alavés) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vicente Iborra.

  7. Post update

    Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).

  10. Post update

    Pere Pons (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Borja Sainz (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Villarreal 1, Alavés 1. Edgar Méndez (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deyverson.

  13. Post update

    Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Duarte (Alavés).

  15. Post update

    Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Pere Pons (Alavés).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).

  18. Post update

    Borja Sainz (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Rubén Duarte.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Villarreal. Paco Alcácer tries a through ball, but Moi Gómez is caught offside.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe32104047
2Valencia42117527
3Villarreal421157-27
4Real Betis420256-16
5Granada320157-26
6Real Sociedad41214225
7Celta Vigo31203215
8Atl Madrid21106154
9Real Madrid21103214
10Barcelona11004043
11Sevilla11003123
12Levante21015503
13Osasuna310234-13
14Ath Bilbao210123-13
15Cádiz310235-23
16Huesca403124-23
17Real Valladolid302124-22
18Eibar301224-21
19Alavés401325-31
20Elche100103-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories