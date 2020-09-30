Villarreal v Alavés

First Half ends, Villarreal 2, Alavés 1.
Line-ups
Villarreal
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 15Estupiñán
- 10Iborra
- 7Moreno
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 5Parejo
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 17Alcácer
Substitutes
- 6Funes Mori
- 9Bacca
- 11Chukwueze
- 13Rulli
- 16Kubo
- 21Costa
- 27Cabrera
- 32Baena
- 34Niño
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 23Navarro Jiménez
- 5Laguardia
- 22Lejeune
- 3Duarte
- 16Méndez
- 6Battaglia
- 20Pons
- 29Sainz
- 7Pérez
- 14Silva Acosta
Substitutes
- 4Ely
- 10Guidetti
- 11Rioja
- 13Sivera
- 17Marín
- 18Franco Alviz
- 19García Sánchez
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 26López
- 27García
- 28Blanco
- 30Mahmoud
- Referee:
- David Medié Jiménez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Goal! Villarreal 2, Alavés 1. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Villarreal.
Post update
Penalty Villarreal. Mario Gaspar draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Florian Lejeune (Alavés) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vicente Iborra.
Post update
Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).
Post update
Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
Post update
Pere Pons (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Borja Sainz (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 1, Alavés 1. Edgar Méndez (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deyverson.
Post update
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Rubén Duarte (Alavés).
Post update
Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pere Pons (Alavés).
Post update
Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).
Post update
Borja Sainz (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Rubén Duarte.
Post update
Offside, Villarreal. Paco Alcácer tries a through ball, but Moi Gómez is caught offside.