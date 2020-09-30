Spanish La Liga
EibarEibar20:30ElcheElche
Venue: Ipurua

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe32104047
2Valencia42117527
3Villarreal421157-27
4Real Betis420256-16
5Granada320157-26
6Real Sociedad41214225
7Celta Vigo31203215
8Atl Madrid21106154
9Real Madrid21103214
10Barcelona11004043
11Sevilla11003123
12Levante21015503
13Osasuna310234-13
14Ath Bilbao210123-13
15Cádiz310235-23
16Huesca403124-23
17Real Valladolid302124-22
18Eibar301224-21
19Alavés401325-31
20Elche100103-30
