Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg20:00Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
Venue: Red Bull Arena Salzburg

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65101721516
2Real Madrid6321148611
3Club Bruges6033412-83
4Galatasaray6024114-132

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002451918
2Tottenham63121814410
3Olympiakos6114814-64
4Red Star Belgrade6105320-173

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201641214
2Atalanta6213812-47
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132813-56
4Dinamo Zagreb61231013-35

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6510124816
2Atl Madrid631285310
3B Leverkusen620459-46
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411138513
2Napoli6330114712
3RB Salzburg6213161337
4KRC Genk6015520-151

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642094514
2B Dortmund631288010
3Inter Milan621310917
4Slavia Prague6024410-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig6321108211
2Lyon62229818
3Benfica62131011-17
4Zenit St Petersburg621379-27

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Valencia632197211
2Chelsea6321119211
3Ajax6312126610
4Lille6015414-101
