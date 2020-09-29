Last updated on .From the section Macclesfield

Football Focus: Macclesfield Town fans on losing the club they love

Macclesfield Town have been expelled from the National League, 13 days after they were wound up by the High Court.

On 16 September, the Insolvency and Companies Court was told the Silkmen owed debts of more than £500,000.

The club were relegated from League Two after the English Football League successfully appealed against a points deduction they argued was too lenient.

Macclesfield had been due to begin the National League season against Bromley on Saturday.

The National League said in a statement external-link that the notice of expulsion would take effect from 12 October, with the club being suspended until then and their three scheduled fixtures before that date being postponed.

Prior to their relegation and winding-up, players went on strike in November 2019 over non-payment of wages, while they were deducted points on three separate occasions for issues relating to the payment of salaries and the failure to fulfil League Two fixtures against Plymouth and Crewe.

Players and staff were made redundant following the club's appearance in the High Court.

Having initially been founded as Macclesfield in 1874, the club were reformed in their current guise - Macclesfield Town FC - in 1946 following the end of World War Two.

A 15-year stint in the EFL ended in 2012, but the Silkmen returned to League Two as National League champions in 2018.

But financial problems ever since their promotion season have blighted the Silkmen, with the expulsion the latest in a series of on-field and off-field problems.

Analysis

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The news come as no surprise to many Macclesfield fans. With the club in the hands of the receivers, starting the upcoming season was a distant dream.

This doesn't spell the end, however. In the two weeks since their High Court appearance, fans have held talks over the formation of a phoenix club.

Prospective buyer Joe Sealey has already spoken of how beneficial - in business terms - starting in a division such as the North West Counties League is: fans at games, an opportunity to rework the business, and give it an increased community presence.

With this news, however, it would appear the chances of seeing football at the Moss Rose this season have now vanished.