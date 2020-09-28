Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ryan Fraser, left, and Ryan Porteous have been included in the Scotland squad

Ryan Fraser and Ryan Porteous have been named in a 26-man Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 play-off semi final against Israel at Hampden next week.

Newcastle United winger Fraser returns after missing out last month due to a lack of match fitness, while Hibernian centre-back Porteous steps up from the Under-21 side.

Scotland welcome the Israelis to an empty Hampden on 8 October, before a Nations League double-header in Glasgow with Slovakia on 11 October and Czech Republic three days later.

Should Steve Clarke's side beat Israel - who they drew 1-1 with at Hampden last month - they would face either Norway or Serbia away from home in a one-off game on 12 November.

The winners of that would qualify for next summer's European Championship - with Scotland aiming to end a 23-year run without a major tournament appearance.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie and Dundee United counterpart Lawrence Shankland are among the squad after pulling out last month through injury.

Rangers' midfielder Ryan Jack is also included despite not featuring in Rangers' last four games because of a calf problem, while Livingston goalkeeper Robby McCrorie keeps his place.

Fellow youngster Porteous is suspended for the under-21 side's qualifier in Czech Republic next Friday, so has been included to allow Clarke to assess his abilities.

However, Celtic winger James Forrest misses out with the ankle knock he suffered against Riga in the Europa League last week.

Half of Clarke's squad have domestic matches on the Sunday prior to the Israel game but the manager insists his players will be ready.

"The players are aware of the magnitude of the game, and the opportunity they have to write a little bit of history for their country, so we're all looking forward to it," he told the Scottish FA.

"They comfortable with the two systems we've been working on and hopefully we see the fruits of that."

Scotland lead their Nations League group after beating a depleted Czech Republic in Olomouc and drawing with Israel at Hampden in their opening two matches.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Marshall (Derby County), McCrorie (Livingston), McLaughlin (Rangers)

Defenders: Cooper (Leeds Utd), Gallagher (Motherwell), McKenna (Nott'm Forest), O'Donnell (Motherwell), Palmer (Sheff Wed), Porteous (Hibs), Robertson (Liverpool), Taylor (Celtic), Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Armstrong (Southampton), Christie (Celtic), Fleck (Sheff Utd), Jack (Rangers), McGinn (Aston Villa), McGregor (Celtic), McLean (Norwich City), McTominay (Man Utd)

Forwards: Burke (Sheff Utd), Dykes (QPR), Fraser (Newcastle Utd), McBurnie (Sheff Utd), Paterson (Cardiff City), Shankland (Dundee Utd)