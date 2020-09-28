Matt Ritchie: Newcastle midfielder set for 'lengthy lay-off' with shoulder surgery
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie is facing a "lengthy lay-off" as he is set to have an operation on his shoulder.
The Scotland international, 31, came off in the 61st minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Tottenham.
Team-mate Fabian Schar is yet to return after having surgery on a shoulder dislocation in July.
"It's a very similar injury to Schar, disruption of the joint, so how unfortunate are we?" said Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.
"To have one is bad enough, but to have two in a matter of weeks is incredible."