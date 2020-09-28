Matt Ritchie: Newcastle midfielder set for 'lengthy lay-off' with shoulder surgery

Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Matt Ritchie
Matt Ritchie came off in the 61st minute of Sunday's draw at Tottenham

Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie is facing a "lengthy lay-off" as he is set to have an operation on his shoulder.

The Scotland international, 31, came off in the 61st minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

Team-mate Fabian Schar is yet to return after having surgery on a shoulder dislocation in July.

"It's a very similar injury to Schar, disruption of the joint, so how unfortunate are we?" said Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

"To have one is bad enough, but to have two in a matter of weeks is incredible."

Top Stories