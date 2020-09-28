Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Matt Ritchie came off in the 61st minute of Sunday's draw at Tottenham

Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie is facing a "lengthy lay-off" as he is set to have an operation on his shoulder.

The Scotland international, 31, came off in the 61st minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

Team-mate Fabian Schar is yet to return after having surgery on a shoulder dislocation in July.

"It's a very similar injury to Schar, disruption of the joint, so how unfortunate are we?" said Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

"To have one is bad enough, but to have two in a matter of weeks is incredible."