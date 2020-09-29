Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shay McCartan was capped for Northern Ireland against New Zealand and Panama

Ballymena United have signed twice-capped Northern Ireland striker Shay McCartan, who has spent the past three seasons with Bradford City.

The 26-year-old made his international appearances in friendly matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

McCartan has also played for Lincoln City, Accrington Stanley and Burnley.

"We're getting a quality player with proven ability. What we could offer fitted in with Shay and where he is," said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.

The Newry native has also played for Northern Ireland at Under-21, Under-19 and Under-17 levels.

"Shay is coming to us from full-time football, he had a number of offers to consider and we're delighted that he chose Ballymena United," added the Sky Blues boss.

"Every so often a situation arises where what we are able to offer is suitable to someone's circumstances at a particular given time.

"Shay has returned home to take a pro-active part in his family's business but still wants to play football and the part-time aspect appeals to him."

Not seeking full-time football

McCartan explained: "I was offered full-time contracts in England, but working at home was something new and I was enjoying the hours and the lifestyle and the busyness of it all was great.

"Joining Ballymena United suits me perfectly. I wasn't looking for full-time football and in speaking to other players who had been here I heard good things.

"I met Bryan and David last Friday, I liked what they had to say and really my mind was made up."

Ballymena have also added Ross Redman, Owen McKeown and Ryan Waide to their ranks in recent months, while Trai Hume has come in on loan from Linfield.

The Braidmen are scheduled to begin their Premiership campaign away to derby rivals Coleraine on 17 October, followed by a home match against champions Linfield the following week.