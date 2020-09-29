Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Spectators have been able to attend matches at grounds in the seventh tier and below - while adhering to social distancing guidelines - since the middle of August

Fans of National League North and South clubs will be unable to attend their team's FA Cup second qualifying round matches this weekend.

The Football Association has announced details of the "agreed position" for admitting spectators external-link following discussions with the government.

Games being hosted by sixth-tier clubs will be played behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, only home fans are allowed at ties where sixth-tier teams are the visitors to clubs below that level.

For matches in which both teams are below the sixth tier, supporters of both the home and visiting teams are permitted to attend.

The FA says the position "will be reviewed again" before the third qualifying round.

Clubs in the National League - steps one and two of the non-league pyramid - are considered "elite".

It was hoped that the phased return of spectators to elite sporting events would move to the next stage at the start of October, but a recent rise in coronavirus cases led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put those plans on hold.

Corinthian-Casuals, who play in the seventh-tier Isthmian Premier League, are due to host Dulwich Hamlet of National League South in their second qualifying round tie on Saturday and described the decision external-link as "utterly baffling" and "wholly unnecessary".

The National League season is scheduled to get under way on Saturday and, with no imminent prospect of clubs receiving matchday revenue, the league said last week it was in talks with the government and the FA regarding a "critical financial support package".