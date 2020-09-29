Last updated on .From the section Football

Sol Solomon's late winner saw Jersey Bulls preserve their perfect record at Ash United on Saturday

Jersey Bulls are unlikely to play any home games until 2021 due to Covid-19.

Jersey, who have have had to postpone Saturday's trip to Chessington and Hook United due to testing delays on the island, have played all their games away from home so far this season.

"I doubt we'll be playing at Springfield in 2020, but hopefully we will back in 2021," Bulls' commercial director Ian Horswell told BBC Sport.

"It depends on how the Covid-19 situation goes here and in the UK."

The island side are in their second season in the English football pyramid.

Last season they won the Combined Counties League Division One title before all non-elite football was cancelled in March because of the pandemic.

This season they have won all four matches, extending their run to 31 wins from 31 competitive fixtures.

Jersey are level at the top of Combined Counties League Division One this season and had planned back-to-back matches this Friday and Saturday to try and ease a potential fixture backlog.

The game at Eversley and California on Friday evening will go ahead, but Saturday's fixture at Chessington and Hook has been called off due to delays in producing test results for passengers landing in Jersey.

Flight timetables mean Jersey's players cannot return home until Sunday and the island's government is advising people to self-isolate on their arrival until they receive a test result.

That requirement will become law in the crown dependency once a guarantee of a 12-hour turnaround for test results can be assured.

"We couldn't guarantee getting test results within 12 hours of landing on Sunday and delays would mean our players would have to miss a day off work," Horswell added.

"Until they can do it on island it impedes us on a Saturday as we can't fly back on a Saturday night."