Darnell Johnson: Wigan Athletic sign Leicester City defender on loan
Last updated on .
Wigan Athletic have signed Leicester City defender Darnell Johnson on loan.
The 22-year-old former England youth international will stay with the League One club until 4 January 2021.
He has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Foxes but has played 11 times in the EFL Trophy for the Premier League club's academy side.
Johnson's only senior appearance came as a substitute for Hibernian at Celtic in February 2019 during a loan spell with the Scottish side.
