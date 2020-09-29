Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Alan Tate (right) played for Swansea City in all four divisions

Swansea City coach Alan Tate has been given a four-match touchline ban and fined £920 after a clash with Jon Toral.

Tate appeared to grab Birmingham player Toral by the throat during the Blues' 0-0 draw at Swansea on 19 September.

Tate, 38, admitted breaching Football Association rules.

"His behaviour at half-time of the EFL Championship fixture against Birmingham City FC amounted to improper and violent conduct," an FA statement said.

Tate will be banned from the touchline - although he is allowed in the stadium - for Swansea's upcoming games against Millwall, Huddersfield, Coventry and Bristol City.

Tate and midfielder Toral came together as players left the field at half-time during the Liberty Stadium stalemate.

The incident sparked a melee involving players and staff from both clubs, although Swansea boss Steve Cooper and opposite number Aitor Karanka said they did not see what happened.

Former Swansea player Tate joined Cooper's first-team coaching staff a year ago having previously coached in the club's academy.