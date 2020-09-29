Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

The 29-year-old only recently signed for the club from German side Bayern Munich and made his debut as a substitute in a 2-0 win at Chelsea.

However, the Spain international was absent as Liverpool beat Lincoln in the EFL Cup last week and for the 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Monday.

Liverpool play the Gunners again in the EFL Cup on Thursday.

They travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday before the international break.

More to follow.