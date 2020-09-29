Last updated on .From the section Watford

William Troost-Ekong has won 42 caps so far for Nigeria

Watford have signed Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong from Italian club Udinese on a five-year contract.

The 27-year-old centre-back was born in the Netherlands, where he began his career with Groningen.

He joined Udinese in 2018 and his move to Watford is the latest in a series of summer deals between the two clubs, which are owned by the Pozzo family.

"I believe in the project for Watford to get back into the Premier League," the 27-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

"It's always been my dream to play in the Premier League and Watford has given me the platform now to get there. Looking at the squad, I believe we have the quality to do it."

Troost-Ekong made 66 appearances for Udinese, but no details about any transfer fee have been disclosed.

"I've always made tactical decisions for my career and this felt like the right step now for me and my family," he added.

"As for my international future, I have shown what I can add to the Super Eagles. I have consistently contributed to the team's success in the last five years and have had the pleasure of captaining the team."

Watford have also agreed a deal to sign 17-year-old Guinea youth international striker Djibril Toure from Ceffomig FC on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

He will complete his move to Vicarage Road on 1 January 2021.

