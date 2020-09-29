Last updated on .From the section Irish

There was no way back for Derry after the late goal from De Vries

A late Ryan De Vries goal grabbed a 1-0 victory for Sligo Rovers and made it two consecutive Premier Division defeats for Derry City.

Having conceded two injury-time goals to lose 2-1 to Bohemians on Friday, it was an 87th header that cost the Candystripes at the Sligo Showgrounds.

Walter Figueira missed a glorious chance to give the visitors the lead 12 minutes from time when he hit the post from close range.

Derry stay seventh in the league table.

Declan Devine's men have now gone four Premier Division games without a victory and have only scored one goal in that run.

Rovers, who started the match one place above their derby rivals, move up to fourth with what was a second win of the season over the Brandywell outfit.

In a match attended by 100 home supporters, Alex Cooper set up the winner with a deep cross from the left and De Vries drifted into space at the back post to head home past Derry goalkeeper Peter Cherrie.

Figueira missed Derry's best opportunity of the match

The visitors should have been ahead minutes earlier but Figueira could only find the post as he slid in to connect with an Ibrahim Meite cross.

Derry started brightly and twice threatened through dangerous crosses from Adam Hammil, but the visitors were unable to make the most of hesitancy from home keeper Ed McGinty.

City midfielder Jack Malone had the first shot of the match in the 22nd minute, catching his effort from the edge of the box well but unable to keep it on target.

Rovers had to wait until the half-hour mark before threatening, with right winger Jesse Devers leaning back and blasting his angled shot over the crossbar.

It was another frustrating night for Derry boss Devine

The best chance of the first half fell to Sligo's Ronan Coughlan in the 39th minute. He got on the end of a good cross from Devers but his shot was well saved by Cherrie.

The hosts went close again just after the break when Coughlan combined well down the left with former Derry striker Junior to feed Niall Morahan, but his shot went just wide.

Derry substitute Steven Mallon came close midway through the second half. Hammil robbed Morahan of possession and played Mallon in, but he was unable to find the target.