Derry City v Cliftonville is one of two matches that have been postponed

Two Women's Premiership games due to take place on Wednesday night have been postponed after requests from clubs due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Sion Swifts' home game against Crusaders is off, as is the Derry City-Cliftonville fixture.

Sion and Derry asked for the postponements as a number of their players are based in Donegal.

The match between Linfield and Glentoran will go ahead behind closed doors at Belfast's Midgley Park.

"The Northern Ireland Football League have accepted formal requests from both Derry City Women and Sion Swifts Ladies to postpone their club fixtures this week, with consideration to travel restrictions currently in place between County Donegal and border counties by the Irish Government," a NIFL statement said.

The statement added: "Travel restrictions will be reviewed ahead of the next round of fixtures and rescheduled dates will be posted on our website at the earliest availability."

Both Sion Swifts' and Derry City's respective Under-19 fixtures in the Women's Academy League this Friday night have been postponed.

Sion Swifts are currently top of the Women's Premiership table, three points ahead of holders Linfield but having played a game more.