Joao Carvalho: Nottingham Forest record signing leaves club on loan
Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest's record-signing Joao Carvalho has joined Spanish second tier side Almeria on a season-long loan.
Forest paid Benfica £13.2m for the midfielder in June 2018, but the former Portugal Under 21 international has struggled to make an impact.
He has not made a league appearance this season and has scored just six goals in his time at the City Ground.
His last appearance was in the 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to Barnsley this month where he played for just under an hour.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.