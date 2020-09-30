Last updated on .From the section Hull

Regan Slater has made one league appearance for Sheffield United

Hull City have signed Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has spent the previous two seasons on loan in League Two with Carlisle and Scunthorpe.

"He's thought of highly at Sheffield United so we're pleased to get him," Hull boss Grant McCann told the club website. external-link

"Our midfielders have done well but to bring another one in helps us and Regan will push them all the way."

