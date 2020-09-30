Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Cuisance was an unused substitute in the Champions League final win over PSG

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance.

The 21-year-old, who has represented France up to under-20 level, moved to Bayern from Borussia Monchengladbach for £10m in August 2019.

Cuisance made 10 appearances for the European champions during the 2019-20 season, scoring one goal.

He came on as a substitute in Bayern's first Bundesliga game of the season, an 8-0 win over Schalke.

But he was an unused substitute for the Super Cup win over Sevilla and did not make the Bayern squad as they lost 4-1 to Hoffenheim in their most recent game.

He also remained on the bench during the 2020 Champions League win over Paris St-Germain in August.

Cuisance would be Leeds' fifth major signing of the summer following their Championship title win last season.

Their signings include a club record £26m for Valencia forward Rodrigo, £18m for Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, £13m on Freiburg defender Robin Koch, and £16m on ex-Wolves winger Helder Costa.

Analysis

BBC Radio Leeds reporter Adam Pope

Leeds currently have number 10 Pablo Hernandez sidelined with a groin problem and have confirmed midfielder Adam Forshaw is still not ready to return from a long-term injury that has ruled him out for a year.

They have been linked with Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul for several weeks, but it is now Cuisance who is set to battle it out for a place in midfield, where record signing Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts have filled in for Hernandez in more attacking roles in front of mainstays Mateusz Klich and the more defensive Kalvin Phillips.

Cuisance is thought to be one of two signings Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa would like to bring in before the window closes on Monday night. Manchester United's Dan James remains a target should he be allowed to leave Old Trafford, where the search for a winger continues.