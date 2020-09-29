Ross Barkley: Aston Villa sign Chelsea & England midfielder on season-long loan
Aston Villa have signed England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
Barkley, who has 33 international caps, has been at Stamford Bridge since moving from Everton in January 2018.
The 26-year-old has played three times for Chelsea this season, scoring once.
"Capturing a player of Ross's quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team," said Villa manager Dean Smith.
Barkley left boyhood club Everton following 179 appearances and 27 goals for the Toffees.
The attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea after the signings of forwards Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech and is yet to start in the Premier League this season.
He scored in Chelsea's 6-0 third-round thrashing of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.
Barkley is the fifth major signing for Villa this summer following the arrivals of winger Bertrand Traore from Lyon, striker Ollie Watkins from Brentford, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal and right-back Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest.
If you can get both grealish and barkley firing in the same team, thats a very dangerous combination. Would love to be a striker playing off those 2.
So many potential opportunities (i'd miss most of them mind!)
I am adamant that Chelsea only signed him to up their English player quota, and had no interest in making him a better player
It shows he cares and wants to represent his country
Takes some pressure off Grealish, too
So I suppose whilst he's not good enough for the top teams, I think Villa could potentially get the best out of him.