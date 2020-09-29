Ross Barkley: Aston Villa sign Chelsea & England midfielder on season-long loan

Ross Barkley celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup
Barkley scored in his most recent appearance for Chelsea, a Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley

Aston Villa have signed England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Barkley, who has 33 international caps, has been at Stamford Bridge since moving from Everton in January 2018.

The 26-year-old has played three times for Chelsea this season, scoring once.

"Capturing a player of Ross's quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team," said Villa manager Dean Smith.

Barkley left boyhood club Everton following 179 appearances and 27 goals for the Toffees.

The attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea after the signings of forwards Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech and is yet to start in the Premier League this season.

He scored in Chelsea's 6-0 third-round thrashing of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Barkley is the fifth major signing for Villa this summer following the arrivals of winger Bertrand Traore from Lyon, striker Ollie Watkins from Brentford, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal and right-back Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest.

  • Its a big IF - but ill throw it out there:

    If you can get both grealish and barkley firing in the same team, thats a very dangerous combination. Would love to be a striker playing off those 2.

    So many potential opportunities (i'd miss most of them mind!)

    • Doads replied:
      You forgot to mention John McGinn who is also playing well just now!

  • This is an excellent deal for the Villa.

    • liverpoolforlife replied:
      couldn't agree more

  • That’s a real coup for Villa. On his day he’s a great player. Hope you see the best of him.

    • Jake Blaze replied:
      "On his day"...yes, correct. However, having watched him for years at Everton...his day is the 29th February...

  • Villa have had a great transfer window.

  • Now and again pops up with a banger, can spray the ball across the pitch brilliantly, but his decision making in the final 3rd are awful. Nearly always opting to have a crack and drag it wide or over rather than play anyone through. More time on the pitch at villa making him less desperate to put his name on the score sheet to cemement a starting 11 place would be good for him.

    • KingClarko replied:
      cem(em)ent....

  • Should've stayed at Everton...His career took a nosedive when he left. Hopefully he picks things back up now at Villa

    • christyjeb replied:
      Its about money not career

  • It wasnt long ago they loaned us Drinkwater so excuse my scepticism!

    • KingClarko replied:
      Excuse the overused and horrible pun, but I assumed Villa found out that he doesnt often actually opt to drink water...

  • He has great potential and needs game time to improve his consistency. Great move for him and Villa.

  • Good move for Villa and Barkley

    I am adamant that Chelsea only signed him to up their English player quota, and had no interest in making him a better player

    • Bennyboy87 replied:
      Signing him for £15 million was a bargain not a bad player when on it.

  • Be a good addition if he stays off the sauce!

  • Very good move for Villa, him and Grealish will give them a good footing this season.

  • McGinn is a better all rounder than both Grealish and Barkley and more consistent.

  • It is a good move for him, not sure he will ever fulfil the potential of his early years. He just seems to lack 100% concentration/awareness of what is going on around him an dis prone to the give away pass - who knows why! Good luck to him as has never acted like an overpaid player. It will enable Chelsea to play the youngsters a bit more.

  • Shockingly bad decision. Barkley is a good little player. We should have loaned Loftus Cheek out to Villa and kept Barkley at the Bridge.

    • Petty Evening Moderators replied:
      Why would anyone want Loftus-Cheek ?

  • Fair play Villa that's a top signing, Barkley needs games to get back to his best but didn't see that coming and fair play to Barkley he has done this to get back in the England squad.

    It shows he cares and wants to represent his country

  • English players not getting a chance at some teams , how many foriegn players did Chelsea play last night , good move for him and Villa

    • Sardinian Magic replied:
      Chelsea have more young English players in their squad and starting eleven than most. Last night Tomori and CHO started plus Chilwell, and Abraham came on, all English. Against WBA it was 3 young, English, academy players who got the 3 goals and Barkley is being let go so that RLC, another young, homegrown player, can stay and get minutes. Do some research or you may look foolish

  • Good one by Aston Villa. Ross will add more creativity to the midfield. I am sure Jack will be happy to have him in midfield.

    • andy replied:
      perhaps they can double up in the diving as Tom Daley is getting a bit past it

  • Barkley seems to be the only winner here.

    • Wise one replied:
      and his agent. He will be the breakthrough player next season (again)

  • Great signing for Villa

    Takes some pressure off Grealish, too

    UTV

  • I've always found Barkley to be a bit of an odd one, to be honest. He's clearly an inconsistent luxury player who makes lots of mistakes, but has that creativity most players lack. But he's never come across as being a prima-donna or lazy, which is usually why these types fail.

    So I suppose whilst he's not good enough for the top teams, I think Villa could potentially get the best out of him.

    • finnharpsman replied:
      I agree that he has fantastic ability; it is just that you never know when/if you can expect to see it. I think he will compete with Douglas Luiz for a place and I foresee lots of substitutions between the two.

