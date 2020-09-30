Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Steven Gerrard thinks his side are "in a good place"

Europa League play-off round: Rangers v Galatasaray Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thu, 1 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Steven Gerrard says his plan to add to Rangers' squad before Monday's transfer deadline could hinge on reaching the Europa League group stage.

Rangers host Galatasaray in a one-off play-off on Thursday with a third group campaign in a row their target.

Manager Gerrard is still waiting to find out whether he with have the wherewithal sign another midfielder.

"I do think that depending on whether we qualify or not would depend on what we try and do," he said.

"I've made it pretty clear what I feel we need, but I also respect the club's position in the current climate.

"I think that's a question for people who are above me at the club. I can't really answer that right now."

Gerrard has already added seven players to his first-team squad during the current window.

Undisclosed fees were paid to St Gallen for Cedric Itten and to Anderlecht for fellow striker Kemar Roofe, while loan moves for midfielder Ianis Hagi and striker Jermain Defoe were made permanent.

However, Gerrard believes he needs to further strengthen "to make sure that we don't stand still" as his side seek progress in Europe, a first trophy of his tenure, and to deny Celtic a 10th consecutive title.

The manager suggested that, although his side will have "no fear" and have home advantage, Galatasaray will arrive as favourites for the tie given their recent European pedigree.

Centre-half Filip Helander agreed and added: "Galatasaray are a great team and historically strong in Europe, but I think we have a great chance to progress."